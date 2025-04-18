FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Cintas Issued By Zacks Research

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cintas in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.62.

Cintas Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $205.76 on Friday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $162.16 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $877,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 264.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 19,644.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cintas by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,574,000 after buying an additional 1,286,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $196,057,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.