FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TSE:NEO Issued By Stifel Canada

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NEO opened at C$10.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.67 million, a P/E ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.25. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$5.67 and a one year high of C$10.88.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

