FY2027 Earnings Forecast for RXRX Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RXRX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $99,152,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,429,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,611,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.