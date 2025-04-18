Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,674 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OII. Citigroup cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

