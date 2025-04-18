Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.37 Million Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of York Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in York Water during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of York Water in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of York Water by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 79.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $35.62 on Friday. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11.

York Water Announces Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). York Water had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $18.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2192 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

York Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.