Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $4.63 Million in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 374,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDMO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 98.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 66,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth about $6,194,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 80,308 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $799.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

