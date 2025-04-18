Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,360 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,065 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

In related news, CMO Amy Messano sold 235 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total value of $26,209.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,796.03. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $185,982.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 55,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,167,244.30. This represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,172 shares of company stock worth $1,356,847 over the last three months. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.83.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Altair Engineering stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $113.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.94, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

