Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $135.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day moving average of $124.55. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPK

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.