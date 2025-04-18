Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,999,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,019 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,804,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,631,000 after buying an additional 1,268,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,835,000 after buying an additional 872,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $18,242,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $91.29.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.