Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 159 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Amedisys by 1,317.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 81,532 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.76 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

