Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 475 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 112.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

i3 Verticals Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $831.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.36. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 41.85%. Research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.