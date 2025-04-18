Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 109.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 71.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

BEN opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.92%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

