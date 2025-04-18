Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.47 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after purchasing an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4,880.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,019,000 after acquiring an additional 328,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,494,000 after acquiring an additional 281,156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $175,257,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $137,386,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML opened at $640.16 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $699.77 and a 200-day moving average of $714.73. The stock has a market cap of $251.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

