Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LE. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LE opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $283.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.64.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Lands’ End had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $441.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lands’ End

(Free Report)

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Further Reading

