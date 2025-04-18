Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 4,503 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5,253.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,916,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Melius cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.31.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $333.33 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $286.32 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $22,299,384.19. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

