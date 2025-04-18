Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,968,000 after buying an additional 354,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,831,000 after acquiring an additional 671,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,637,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $176.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.14 and its 200 day moving average is $189.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

