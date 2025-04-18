Generation Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

