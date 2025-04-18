Generation Capital Management LLC Invests $877,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Public Storage by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $295.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.12 and its 200 day moving average is $312.33. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.31 and a one year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76.
Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Mizuho began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.08.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
