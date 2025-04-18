Generation Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,990 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.6% of Generation Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,893,010,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,113,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,849,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375,547 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,019.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,238,966,000 after buying an additional 6,540,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.28.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.1 %

AVGO opened at $170.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.87. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $803.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

