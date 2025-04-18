GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 38,589 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 115.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,589 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.43. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.