GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 178,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

JMOM stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

