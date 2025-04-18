GeoWealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $24,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1076 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

