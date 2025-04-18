GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 817 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,878,652.27. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total transaction of $114,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,040 shares of company stock worth $6,547,068. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $970.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $790.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $850.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $898.09. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.42%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.