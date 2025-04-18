GeoWealth Management LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $127.51 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $131.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average of $120.93.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.