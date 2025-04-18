GeoWealth Management LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 813,877.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,249 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Performance

BATS IGHG opened at $76.33 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $79.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.62.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Increases Dividend

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3399 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

