GeoWealth Management LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,311 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,997,000 after buying an additional 1,172,561 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,915,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,487 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,681 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,194,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,182,000 after purchasing an additional 589,303 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

