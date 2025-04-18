GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 1,906 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $509.83 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $402.41 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $564.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

