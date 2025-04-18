GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 195,079 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,429,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,079 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.7% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $82,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SPDW stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

