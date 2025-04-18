Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 1258215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Geron Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $808.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The business had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 30.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 694,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,067,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after buying an additional 231,178 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 10,151.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 1,019,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 461.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 65,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

