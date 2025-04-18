Gilead Sciences Inc. Acquires New Shares in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,875,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000. Hookipa Pharma accounts for 0.2% of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gilead Sciences Inc. owned about 0.16% of Hookipa Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.
Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOOK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hookipa Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th.
About Hookipa Pharma
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
