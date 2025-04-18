Gilead Sciences Inc. Makes New $515.42 Million Investment in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,720,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,418,000. Arcellx comprises approximately 33.2% of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gilead Sciences Inc. owned 0.12% of Arcellx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcellx during the fourth quarter valued at about $817,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $96,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rami Elghandour sold 38,300 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $2,375,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,515.72. This trade represents a 20.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,458 in the last three months. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $107.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -87.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

