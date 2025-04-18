Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Position Reduced by Altium Capital Management LLC

Altium Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Glaukos makes up 1.7% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Altium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $90.15 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $77.91 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

