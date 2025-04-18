Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.73.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Global Payments has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $127.66.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,949,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,516,000 after buying an additional 349,457 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 521,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,417,000 after purchasing an additional 433,700 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 26,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

