Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.690-2.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.710-12.820 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Stephens lowered shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Williams Trading set a $75.00 target price on Global Payments in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.73.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $127.66.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Payments stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

