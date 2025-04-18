Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.62 and last traded at $42.62, with a volume of 51669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Silver Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 324.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.