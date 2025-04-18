GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Roger Chen Sells 1,000 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,130,990.75. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, March 14th, Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $174,210.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $194,280.00.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $171.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.59. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.19.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 30.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. B. Riley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.73.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

