Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,391 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,159,000 after purchasing an additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $103.76 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.83. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

