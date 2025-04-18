Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 81,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 111,147 shares.The stock last traded at $42.51 and had previously closed at $43.19.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.02.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF
About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF
The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
See Also
