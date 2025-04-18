Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 81,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 111,147 shares.The stock last traded at $42.51 and had previously closed at $43.19.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 98,756 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 359,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 81,206 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 799.5% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 120,194 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

