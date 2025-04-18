Goodman Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 1.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $99.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.99.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

