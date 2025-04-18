GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Insider Purchases A$39,990.74 in Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQGGet Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 20,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.97 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,990.74 ($25,471.81).

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 9th, Rajiv Jain bought 275,872 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$534,088.19 ($340,183.56).
  • On Monday, April 7th, Rajiv Jain acquired 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.74 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$260,850.00 ($166,146.50).
  • On Thursday, April 3rd, Rajiv Jain purchased 100,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$205,500.00 ($130,891.72).
  • On Monday, March 31st, Rajiv Jain acquired 100,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$211,700.00 ($134,840.76).
  • On Friday, March 28th, Rajiv Jain bought 92,850 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$198,791.85 ($126,619.01).
  • On Tuesday, March 25th, Rajiv Jain acquired 97,941 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$214,784.61 ($136,805.49).
  • On Friday, March 21st, Rajiv Jain bought 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of A$326,100.00 ($207,707.01).
  • On Wednesday, March 19th, Rajiv Jain bought 106,449 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$223,542.90 ($142,384.01).
  • On Monday, March 17th, Rajiv Jain purchased 125,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$267,625.00 ($170,461.78).
  • On Thursday, March 13th, Rajiv Jain acquired 93,386 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$194,989.97 ($124,197.43).

GQG Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

GQG Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from GQG Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. GQG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

GQG Partners Company Profile

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

