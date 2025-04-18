Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Position Lessened by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,838,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,513,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,870,000 after buying an additional 189,843 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 392,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,786,000 after buying an additional 159,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,262,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $174.32 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $192.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

