Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Buys 10,500 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,617 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific comprises approximately 2.5% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $15,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,439 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $71.39 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.84.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.