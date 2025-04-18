Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Grid Dynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $192,309.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 482,759 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,282.94. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,639,405.80. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,043 shares of company stock worth $349,078. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Further Reading

