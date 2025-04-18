Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 332,807 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,807 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,058,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 114,762 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.5 %

PML opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.