Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,502 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 260,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,192,000 after purchasing an additional 128,256 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

FRT opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 128.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.