Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,259 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.27.

Shares of LW opened at $53.45 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

