Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 235,804 Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,804 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,182,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $4,963,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ZTR opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

