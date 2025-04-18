Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Holdings Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Guidewire Software stock opened at $191.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.06, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 177,746 shares in the company, valued at $37,326,660. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $199,069.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,148.33. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,471 shares of company stock worth $7,272,821. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

