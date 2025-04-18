Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Announces Earnings Results

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HARL opened at $22.20 on Friday. Harleysville Financial has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

Harleysville Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

