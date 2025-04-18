Harraden Circle Investments LLC Invests $1.56 Million in JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA)

Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. JVSPAC Acquisition comprises approximately 1.4% of Harraden Circle Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JVSA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 475,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 82,867 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in JVSPAC Acquisition by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 562,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 64,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JVSPAC Acquisition by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 246,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 41,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get JVSPAC Acquisition alerts:

JVSPAC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JVSA opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

About JVSPAC Acquisition

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JVSPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JVSPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.